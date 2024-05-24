ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested in railway job fraud case in Kallakurichi

Published - May 24, 2024 04:12 pm IST - KALLAKURICHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kallakurichi police on Thursday, May 24, 2024 arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly cheating job aspirants by promising them jobs in Southern Railway.

The accused, identified as S. Vinayagamoorthy of Kooteripattu in Villupuram district, was arrested on a complaint from A. Ravi, 39, of Kallakurichi district.

The police said Vinayagamoorthy approached Ravi and others and promised them jobs in the Salem Division of Southern Railway. He collected ₹33.89 lakh from 37 persons and gave them fake appointment orders.

The complainant realised that he was given a fake appointment order and lodged a complaint with the police, who arrested Vinayagamoorthy and launched a search for co-accused Bala.

