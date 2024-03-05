ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested in Railway job fraud case in Cuddalore

March 05, 2024 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Cuddalore District Crime Branch police on Monday arrested a 42-year-old man who was part of a gang that allegedly cheated job aspirants.

According to police, the complainant Devanathan, 36 of Villupuram district, alleged the gang including Bhuvanesh Kumar, a CCTV technician, approached him and several others promising them jobs in the Southern Railways.

Police said the accused claimed to have contacts in the Southern Railways and collected a total of ₹26.20 lakh from several persons promising them jobs. They conducted bogus interviews and also issued fake job letters. Bhuvanesh Kumar was also found involved in other similar cases registered in Cuddalore.

The DCB police arrested Bhuvanesh Kumar and have launched a search for the co-accused Pakkirisamy and his daughter Srimathi. Further investigations are on.

