Man arrested in Katpadi

VELLORE

02 February 2022 00:26 IST

A 34-year-old man was arrested in Katpadi in Vellore on Tuesday for sexually assaulting his six-year-old daughter. The police said he had threatened and tortured her not to talk about it.

Police said that she was brought up by her father after her mother died a year-and-a-half ago due to jaundice. The suspect sexually assaulted, tortured and threatened her, which the neighbours came to know from the girl on Tuesday. Subsequently, they lodged a complaint.

The Katpadi police registered an FIR against the suspect, identified as Kumaran under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act, and IPC. Later, he was remanded in judicial custody, police said.

