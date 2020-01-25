Tamil Nadu

Man arrested in Cuddalore for malpractices in Group IV TNPSC exam

The 26-year-old had appeared for the exam, held last September, and had made it to the top 50 in the rank list

The CB-CID police on Saturday conducted simultaneous searches in Cuddalore and Villupuram districts and arrested one person from Panruti on charges of indulging in malpractices in the Group-IV Tamil Nadu Public Service examination conducted on September 1 last year.

Police said R. Rajasekar, 26 of Sirugramam in Panruti was arrested by a team of CB-CID sleuths on Saturday and taken to Chennai for enquiries.

Rajasekar is among the candidates who had appeared for the exam in the centre in Ramanathapuram district and had made it to the top 50 in the rank list.

The CB-CID police have also launched a search for Sivaraj of Panruti and Srinivasan of Pudupettai in the district who are at large for indulging in malpractices in the exams.

