Man arrested in connection with Mettupalayam wall collapse

The wall collapsed on houses, killing 17 people in Nadur in Mettupalayam

The wall collapsed on houses, killing 17 people in Nadur in Mettupalayam   | Photo Credit: J. Manoharan

The collapse caused the death of 17 people on Sunday night and early Monday morning

Mettuppalayam police on Tuesday arrested S. Sivasubramanian (60), owner of a textile shop in connection with the collapse of a compound wall of his house that claimed 17 lives in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The compound wall around the house of Sivasubramanian, in Co-operative Colony in Nadur village of Mettuppalayam taluk in Coimbatore district fell on three houses resulting in loss of seventeen lives.

Irate family members of the deceased and Dalit outfits on Monday had staged a protest demanding the arrest of Sivasubramanian.

The deceased, all casual labourers, belonged to the Scheduled Caste community and had lived in the houses for over 60 years.

Officials and police had said that following rain that continued through Sunday night, the compound wall fell on the tile-roofed houses of the labourers, killing the inhabitants instantly.

