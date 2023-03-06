ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested in Bihar for sharing fake video of attacks on migrants in T.N.

March 06, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Patna

Bihar govt. sends a team of officials to Tamil Nadu to know the facts

The Hindu Bureau

A man identified as Aman was arrested on Monday from Jamui district of Bihar for sharing “fake” video of migrants being beaten up and killed in Tamil Nadu.

The widely circulated videos on social media had created lot of hue and cry and led to a section of migrant workers in Tamil Nadu return to different parts of Bihar out of “fear and panic”.

“ A10-member team of the Economic Offence Unit (EOU) of Bihar police has been investigating the videos and lodged an FIR in the case. An accused, Aman, has been arrested in the case for spreading fake videos of migrants from Bihar beaten up and killed in Tamil Nadu,” Additional Director General of Police (Headquarter) J.S. Gangwar said.

“We have got 30 video posts. Four videos and four news reports were found misleading and fake,” added Mr. Gangwar.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu said in a message that videos which had gone viral on social media were “fake and mischievous”.

The Bihar government has also sent a four-member team of top officials to Tamil Nadu and visit the places like Tiruppur and Coimbatore where a large number of migrants from the State are employed in industries.

When the BJP, the opposition party in Bihar, raised the issue in the Assembly and staged a protest outside the House, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar directed Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to get in touch with their counterparts in Tamil Nadu to get the details.

However, when a delegation of the BJP leaders and legislators met him, Mr. Kumar directed a team of officials to know the truth behind videos which claimed migrants were killed in Tiruppur and Coimbatore.

Following this, a four-member team from Bihar, led by State Rural Development Secretary D. Balamurugan, reached Tamil Nadu.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US