Man arrested in Bihar for sharing fake video of attacks on migrants in T.N.

March 06, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Patna

A man identified as Aman was arrested on Monday from Jamui district of Bihar for sharing “fake” video of migrants being beaten up and killed in Tamil Nadu.

The widely circulated videos on social media had created lot of hue and cry and led to a section of migrant workers in Tamil Nadu return to different parts of Bihar out of “fear and panic”.

“ A10-member team of the Economic Offence Unit (EOU) of Bihar police has been investigating the videos and lodged an FIR in the case. An accused, Aman, has been arrested in the case for spreading fake videos of migrants from Bihar beaten up and killed in Tamil Nadu,” Additional Director General of Police (Headquarter) J.S. Gangwar said.

“We have got 30 video posts. Four videos and four news reports were found misleading and fake,” added Mr. Gangwar.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu said in a message that videos which had gone viral on social media were “fake and mischievous”.

The Bihar government has also sent a four-member team of top officials to Tamil Nadu and visit the places like Tiruppur and Coimbatore where a large number of migrants from the State are employed in industries.

When the BJP, the opposition party in Bihar, raised the issue in the Assembly and staged a protest outside the House, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar directed Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to get in touch with their counterparts in Tamil Nadu to get the details.

However, when a delegation of the BJP leaders and legislators met him, Mr. Kumar directed a team of officials to know the truth behind videos which claimed migrants were killed in Tiruppur and Coimbatore.

Following this, a four-member team from Bihar, led by State Rural Development Secretary D. Balamurugan, reached Tamil Nadu.