Man arrested in Arcot for hurling petrol bomb at his uncle’s house over property dispute

October 03, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - RANIPET

No one was injured in the incident that happened on Saturday

The Hindu Bureau

Murali was arrested and lodged at Central Prison in Vellore.

A 33-year-old man was arrested by Arcot taluk police near Ranipet on Tuesday for hurling a petrol bomb at his uncle’s house over a property dispute.

The police said C. Murali, a wage labourer, was residing in Krishnapuram near Arcot town along with his mother for many years. He had a long-standing dispute with his uncle, N. Krishnan, 58, who lives in the same area, and has a share in the two-acre ancestral property in Chittoor and Arcot towns.

On Saturday, both families got into an argument over the property. Village elders and police intervened and pacified the agitated families. Around 9 p.m. on that day, Murali hurled a petrol bomb in front of the house of Mr. Krishnan. However, no one was injured in the incident.

Immediately, Mr. Krishnan alerted police, who rushed to the spot. Based on a complaint from him and CCTV footage, Arcot taluk police filed a case. Later, Murali was arrested and lodged at Central Prison in Vellore. Further investigation is on.

