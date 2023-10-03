HamberMenu
Man arrested in Arcot for hurling petrol bomb at his uncle’s house over property dispute

No one was injured in the incident that happened on Saturday

October 03, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
Murali was arrested and lodged at Central Prison in Vellore.

A 33-year-old man was arrested by Arcot taluk police near Ranipet on Tuesday for hurling a petrol bomb at his uncle’s house over a property dispute.

The police said C. Murali, a wage labourer, was residing in Krishnapuram near Arcot town along with his mother for many years. He had a long-standing dispute with his uncle, N. Krishnan, 58, who lives in the same area, and has a share in the two-acre ancestral property in Chittoor and Arcot towns.

On Saturday, both families got into an argument over the property. Village elders and police intervened and pacified the agitated families. Around 9 p.m. on that day, Murali hurled a petrol bomb in front of the house of Mr. Krishnan. However, no one was injured in the incident.

Immediately, Mr. Krishnan alerted police, who rushed to the spot. Based on a complaint from him and CCTV footage, Arcot taluk police filed a case. Later, Murali was arrested and lodged at Central Prison in Vellore. Further investigation is on.

