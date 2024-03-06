Man arrested for stealing 15 two-wheelers at Katpadi railway station

March 06, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - VELLORE

A 40-year-old man was arrested by the police on Wednesday for stealing 15 two-wheelers around Katpadi railway station in Vellore.

The police said the suspect had been identified as K. Muthuselvam, a resident of Tiruvalam town. Police personnel at Katpadi and Tiruvalam have been receiving complaints of two-wheeler thefts, especially around Katpadi railway station, for the past few weeks.

Based on orders of N. Manivannan, SP (Vellore), a special team was formed. During a surprise vehicle check at the intersection of Tiruvalam and TNEB Koot Road in Katpadi, the team stopped Muthuselvam and asked for his details and vehicle documents. As he gave contradictory versions and was unable to provide valid documents for the vehicle, the police detained him at Katpadi police station where he confessed to the crime.

The police said Muthuselvam used to steal two-wheelers that were not parked in the designated areas at Katpadi railway station. The police recovered 15 two-wheelers worth around ₹10 lakh from his house. A case was registered. Later, he was lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore, the police said.

