GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for stealing 15 two-wheelers at Katpadi railway station

March 06, 2024 06:55 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old man was arrested by the police on Wednesday for stealing 15 two-wheelers around Katpadi railway station in Vellore.

The police said the suspect had been identified as K. Muthuselvam, a resident of Tiruvalam town. Police personnel at Katpadi and Tiruvalam have been receiving complaints of two-wheeler thefts, especially around Katpadi railway station, for the past few weeks.

Based on orders of N. Manivannan, SP (Vellore), a special team was formed. During a surprise vehicle check at the intersection of Tiruvalam and TNEB Koot Road in Katpadi, the team stopped Muthuselvam and asked for his details and vehicle documents. As he gave contradictory versions and was unable to provide valid documents for the vehicle, the police detained him at Katpadi police station where he confessed to the crime.

The police said Muthuselvam used to steal two-wheelers that were not parked in the designated areas at Katpadi railway station. The police recovered 15 two-wheelers worth around ₹10 lakh from his house. A case was registered. Later, he was lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore, the police said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.