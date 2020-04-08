Man arrested for spreading rumours on COVID-19

The Nemili police arrested a 30-year-old man from Nedumpuli village on charge of spreading fake messages about COVID-19 spread in the district. The police gave the name of the arrested as P. Kumaresan. He was taken into custody following complaints from WhatsApp users and sent to judicial custody at Gudiyatham sub-jail.

Ranipet District Superintendent of Police A. Myilvaganan has recommended invocation of the Goondas Act against the accused.

Mr. Myilvaganan urged social media users to refrain from forwarding unverified messages or clips on COVID-19. “Even if it is a forward, please verify and send it to your contacts,” he said.