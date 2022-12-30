HamberMenu
Man arrested for smuggling sandalwood in Vellore

December 30, 2022 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Forest Department officials arrested a youth for smuggling 20 kg of sandalwood. The seized logs of sandalwood was on display at South Police Station in Vellore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: C. VENKATACHALAPATHY

A 28-year-old man was arrested by Forest Department officials in Vellore for cutting and smuggling 20 kg of sandalwood on Friday. His accomplice escaped.

Forest Department officials said K. Rajasekar, a resident near Arani, and his accomplice, S. Manikandan, 25, of Kannamangalam near Vellore, had been into cargo transport for a decade.

At 2 a.m. Friday, Vellore South head constables V. Balakrishnan and S. Babu intercepted their two-wheeler behind the Vellore Fort. The patrol team found seven logs of sandalwood. Immediately, Manikandan pushed the constables down and escaped. But the team nabbed Rajasekar. “Special teams have been formed to nab Manikandan. We are finding out the the motive of the crime,” said D. Saravanan, forest range officer (in charge), Vellore Forest Range.

Initial inquiries revealed that the sandalwood was cut from two decades-old trees as the wood was not quite good enough for furniture-making and wood carvings. It was chopped from a private land near the reserve forest area at Latheri near Katpadi.

Forest Department officials said the sandalwood was sent to the sandalwood depot at Tirupattur for making incense sticks.

A case has been filed under the Indian Forest Act, 1927.

