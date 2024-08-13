Man arrested for smuggling ganja near Katpadi

The Katpadi police arrested a 41-year-old man near the police check post in Christianpet, near Katpadi, for smuggling 8kg of ganja on a government bus, on Tuesday.

The arrested person is A. Ganesan, a native of Kanyakumari. During a routine inspection, a team of police personnel intercepted a government bus heading towards Salem from Tirupathi. The police checked the luggage of the commuters and found five packets of ganja stacked in the bag of Ganesan.

According to the police, he received the consignment from a local dealer in Tirupathi, who had procured it from another dealer in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. Ganesan was planning to sell it for retail in the Salem district.

He has been arrested and lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore.