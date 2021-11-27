Man arrested for sexually harassing girl

CHENNAI

27 November 2021 23:15 IST

The Egmore All Women Police have arrested a 41-year-old man for sexually harassing a 13-year-old girl.

The accused was identified as K. Settu of Bethel Nagar in Injambakkam.

A police officer said a case was filed by the parents of the girl, accusing the man of sexually harassing her when he visited his friend’s house.

The accused was arrested under the POCSO Act. He was later produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

(ChildLine operates a toll-free helpline for children in distress - 1098)