Man arrested for sexual assault on minor girl

CHENNAI

23 October 2021 00:48 IST

Two other children at home were tortured

The All Women Police, Royapuram, on Friday arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl and torturing her siblings physically.

The police identified the accused as G. Gowtham, 23, from Chinna Salem in Kallakurichi district and working as an assistant in a medical lab. The girl’s mother, 32, is a health care provider. After the demise of her husband, she was in a relationship with Gowtham. They were staying together with her children. When the woman went out for work, he sexually assaulted the girl frequently. He physically tortured the other two children to silence them and also abused them. The children reported his sexual assault and abuse to their mother recently. Based on her complaint, the All Women Police, Royapuram, arrested Gowtham after booking a case for ‘aggravated sexual assault’ under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Meanwhile, All Women Police, Madipakkam, arrested a 42-year-old man for sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl. The police said the accused S. Gopalakrishnan, 42 of Pallikaranai, was arrested on charges of sexually assaulting the girl when she was alone at home.

