Man arrested for sexual assault of minor in Cuddalore, now detained under Goondas Act

CUDDALORE

23 June 2021 12:09 IST

A 28-year-old man arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a six-year-old girl in May was detained under the Goondas Act on Wednesday.

The accused, P. Jothivel sexually assaulted the child, while she was playing near her house in May.

Advertising

Advertising

The police said after preliminary inquiries, they arrested the accused under Sections 5 (m) and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

Based on the recommendations of Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan, Collector K. Balasubramaniam ordered his detention under the Goondas Act. The orders were served on him in the Cuddalore Central Prison.