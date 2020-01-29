Tamil Nadu

Man arrested for sending obscene videos to woman

more-in

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly sending porn videos to a woman, after her sister refused to respond to his advances.

R. Ruban of Vivekandar Street at Kothari Layout was arrested based on a complaint filed by a 23-year-old woman from Uppilipalayam. The police said the accused was allegedly in a relationship with the woman’s sister. He had also taken photographs with her. The accused later allegedly sought sexual gratification from her, which she refused. Irked, Ruban threatened to circulate her photo in social media. He also sent porn videos to her sister’s mobile. Ruban was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Tamil Nadu
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2020 4:35:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/man-arrested-for-sending-obscene-videos-to-woman/article30680331.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY