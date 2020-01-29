Man arrested for sending obscene videos to woman

A 29-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly sending porn videos to a woman, after her sister refused to respond to his advances.

R. Ruban of Vivekandar Street at Kothari Layout was arrested based on a complaint filed by a 23-year-old woman from Uppilipalayam. The police said the accused was allegedly in a relationship with the woman’s sister. He had also taken photographs with her. The accused later allegedly sought sexual gratification from her, which she refused. Irked, Ruban threatened to circulate her photo in social media. He also sent porn videos to her sister’s mobile. Ruban was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.