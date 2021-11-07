Man arrested for selling property attached by Income Tax department

The flat of the accused was attached in 2017

The Entrustment Document Fraud (EDF) Wing on Saturday arrested a 44-year-old man for allegedly selling a flat which was attached by the Income Tax Department in Sholinganallur.

According to the police, Jayalatha, a tax recovery officer of Income Tax (I-T) Department lodged a complaint alleging that Ganapathi Subramanian failed to pay income tax between 2011 and 2014 and had dues totalling ₹4.24 crore. Despite repeated notices, he did not respond and hence his flat measuring 1,600 square feet in Sholinganallur was attached by the department in 2017. A letter was sent to the sub-registrar, Neelankarai about the attachment.

In 2019, when the department staff verified online records of the Registration department, it was found that the title deed of the land was in the name of Sanjay. Further enquiry revealed that Ganapathy Subramanian sold the property to P. Sanjay through Sunil Jain after giving a power of attorney. The complaintant alleged that the then sub-registrar of Neelankarai abetted the illegal sale and sought action against all the four. The case was registered in 2019 and Sanjay and Sunil Jain were arrested. Ganapathy Subramanian, the main accused, was reported to be absconding. The police have arrested him.