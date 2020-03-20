Man arrested for rumours

TIRUVANNAMALAI

20 March 2020 01:22 IST

The Police team from Chengam arrested K. Venkatesan (20) of Andapettai village in Chengam Taluk for spreading false message on the spread of COVID-19.

In a social media account he said that, Chandran of Andapettai was infected with corona virus. Based on the information, the police arrested him on Thursday and was remanded to custody, says a police press note issued by Tiruvannamalai district police.

Three others held

B. Mohideen Khan (30) of Venkatrayanpet, E. Ranjith (24) of Cheyyar were taken into custody by Dusi police in connection with a way-laying case that took place near Pudhupalayam Koot Road.

K. Vasantha (49) of Chinniammanpet was arrested by Thanipadi police for selling ganja.

Based on the recommendations by Superintendent of Police, M.R. Sibi Chakkaravarthi, the District Collector, K.S. Kandasamy invoked the Goondas Act on the three accused on Thursday.