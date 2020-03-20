Man arrested for rumours

The Police team from Chengam arrested K. Venkatesan (20) of Andapettai village in Chengam Taluk for spreading false message on the spread of COVID-19.
In a social media account he said that, Chandran of Andapettai was infected with corona virus. Based on the information, the police arrested him on Thursday and was remanded to custody, says a police press note issued by Tiruvannamalai district police.
Three others held
B. Mohideen Khan (30) of Venkatrayanpet, E. Ranjith (24) of Cheyyar were taken into custody by Dusi police in connection with a way-laying case that took place near Pudhupalayam Koot Road.
K. Vasantha (49) of Chinniammanpet was arrested by Thanipadi police for selling ganja.
Based on the recommendations by Superintendent of Police, M.R. Sibi Chakkaravarthi, the District Collector, K.S. Kandasamy invoked the Goondas Act on the three accused on Thursday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.