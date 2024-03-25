GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Man arrested for robbery in Ranipet SIPCOT

March 25, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old man was arrested by Ranipet SIPCOT police on Sunday for robbing a gold chain of three sovereigns and cash of ₹20,800 from a farmer.

Police said the accused has been identified as K. Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Ranipet town. On Friday evening, when the victim, K. Sasikumar (31), a farmer in Ranipet, was on his way to his relative’s house in Ratnagiri on the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 44) to repay his borrowed money, he was intercepted by Pradeep Kumar near a lake and robbed of his gold chain and cash.

Based on a complaint from Sasikumar, Ranipet SIPCOT police filed a case, and arrested Pradeep Kumar from his hideout in Ranipet town. Later, he was lodged at the Central Prison in Vellore.

Vellore

