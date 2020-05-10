Man arrested for posting messages on cure for Covid-19

Ambur Taluk police arrested Rafeeque, 35, of Ambur, for posting messages on cure for Covid-19 in the name of a homeopathy practitioner from Melvisharam in Ranipet district. The homeopath practitioner Mohamed Adnan is running a clinic on Nethaji Road in Ambur.
In the message, the accused claimed that the homeopath Mohamed Adnan has developed a medicinal cure for novel coronavirus, which is being demonstrated before Tirupattur SP P .Vijaykumar and health officials of Ambur. The medicine would be distributed with the approval of Jamaat in Ambur, the message claimed.
Based on a complaint from Ambur VAO, the police conducted an inquiry and arrested Rafeeque on Sunday. Mohammed Adnan is at large, police said. Further investigations are on. (EOM)
