Man arrested for murdering woman

Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with the murder of an elderly woman near Walajah for gain.
Chinnaponnu, 80, a resident of Sathambakkam, was found dead nearly 10 days ago. Villagers spotted her body under sand near a burial ground.
The police registered a case under section 174 CrPC and launched a probe. During investigation, they found that Nathan of the same locality was missing.
They nabbed him on Saturday, and on inquiry, he confessed to murdering Chinnaponnu, the police said.
Nanthan who was unemployed had spotted Chinnaponnu near a water body at Sathambakkam.
He tried to rob her of her earring and nose pin that weighed about four grams. When she raised an alarm, he pushed her down. Chinnaponnu died on the spot.
He removed the jewellery and buried her in a pit. Nathan pledged the jewellery through a friend. He was remanded and lodged in Borstal School.
