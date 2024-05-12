ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for murdering ice cream seller in Ranipet

Published - May 12, 2024 07:01 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

The accused had been identified as K. Venkatesan who works in a chicken shop in Palapuram village near Ranipet. 

A 32-year-old man was arrested by Ranipet SIPCOT police on Sunday for murdering an ice cream seller a few days ago.

Police said the accused had been identified as K. Venkatesan, who works in a chicken shop in Palapuram village near Ranipet. Initial inquiry revealed that deceased ice cream seller, S. Narayanamurthy, 42, used to quarrel with the accused regularly on petty issues especially when he returned home after consuming liquor at the TASMAC outlet, which is located near the chicken shop.

Similarly, on the day of the incident, Narayanamurthy was engaged in an argument with the accused. In a fit of rage, Venketasan stabbed the ice cream seller with a knife and fled the spot. Police nabbed him from his hideout near Ranipet town and also recovered the knife that was used to murder the victim. A case was registered.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US