Man arrested for murdering ice cream seller in Ranipet

Published - May 12, 2024 07:01 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
The accused had been identified as K. Venkatesan who works in a chicken shop in Palapuram village near Ranipet. 

A 32-year-old man was arrested by Ranipet SIPCOT police on Sunday for murdering an ice cream seller a few days ago.

Police said the accused had been identified as K. Venkatesan, who works in a chicken shop in Palapuram village near Ranipet. Initial inquiry revealed that deceased ice cream seller, S. Narayanamurthy, 42, used to quarrel with the accused regularly on petty issues especially when he returned home after consuming liquor at the TASMAC outlet, which is located near the chicken shop.

Similarly, on the day of the incident, Narayanamurthy was engaged in an argument with the accused. In a fit of rage, Venketasan stabbed the ice cream seller with a knife and fled the spot. Police nabbed him from his hideout near Ranipet town and also recovered the knife that was used to murder the victim. A case was registered.  

