Man arrested for kidnapping child

Police said the kidnapper was related to the child’s parents

The Tirutanni police have arrested a man who kidnapped his relative’s three-year-old son and demanded a ransom of ₹ 1 crore from the boy’s parents, on Saturday.

According to police, Mubarak is a resident of R. K. Pettai in Tiruvallur district. He lives with his wife Safiya and their three children. On Saturday afternoon, his youngest son Azharuddin was playing outside his house. A little while later, he was found to be missing. His parents searched for him everywhere, but could not find him.

After some time, someone called Mubarak over the phone and demanded a ransom of ₹ 1 crore to release the child. Frightened, he informed the police and vehicle checks were conducted across the district to rescue the child and nab the offender.

Police said that the kidnapper, probably frightened, left the child by the side of a road in R. K. Pettai and fled the spot. Some passers-by spotted the child and informed the police. The child was handed over to the parents and the police nabbed the kidnapper by tracking his mobile phone. He was identified as Sulaiman, a relative of Mubarak’s.

He has been arrested. Further investigations are on.

(Childline operates a helpline --1098-- for children in distress across the country)