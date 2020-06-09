Man arrested for impregnating intellectually challenged minor

CUDDALORE

09 June 2020 00:51 IST

The Chidambaram All Women Police Station (AWPS) on Monday arrested a 45-year-old man under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) on charges of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old intellectually-challenged girl and impregnating her.

Police said the accused Raman, a farmer and father of three children, who was staying near the victim’s house, sexually assaulted the victim repeatedly while she was alone at home.

The crime came to light when the minor girl and her mother went to a government hospital for a check-up and the girl was found to be five months pregnant, the police said.

Based on a complaint from her mother, the police arrested Raman.