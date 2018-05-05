Man arrested for hoax bomb threat to Chief Minister’s house

The city police on Saturday nabbed a person who made calls to the police control room claiming that he was going to detonate bombs at the residences of Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and actor Rajinikanth.

The suspect reportedly called the city police control room around 1.50 p.m. and said that he was going to detonate bombs at the Chief Minister’s residence on Greenways Road and cut the call immediately.

The police rushed to the Chief Minister’s residence with the Bomb Detection and Disposal squad, but found nothing.

A few hours later, the same man called the control room again and said that he was going to detonate bombs at actor Rajnikanth’s residence in Poes Garden.

The police rushed and searched the actor’s house and found the call to be a hoax again. They then traced the caller to Koyambedu bus stand and arrested him.

Habitual offender

The accused, Bhuvanesh Kumar, had made a similar call to the police control room a few days ago claiming that he was going to detonate bombs at the residences of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president M. Karunanidhi and working president M.K. Stalin.