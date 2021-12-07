Man arrested for harassing woman

A 56-year-old man was arrested by the Korukkupet police when he tried to molest his neighbour on Monday.

The accused was identified as T. Srinivasulu, a resident of Old Washermenpet. The police said Srinivasulu entered his neighbour’s house and attempted to molest a 21-year-old woman who was alone at home.

Sexual harassment

In another case, a 41-year-old resident of Perumbakkam was arrested for sending obscene photos to a woman and her mother.

The accused was arrested by the Mylapore All Women Police based on a complaint filed by the woman’s father.

The police said the accused, R. Aswin Vignesh, allegedly emailed obscene photos to the victim who had quit her job a few weeks ago.

Vignesh also allegedly sent the photos to the mobile phone of her mother after the victim refused to marry him.

He was produced before a judicial magistrate and sent to prison.

The police seized two mobile phones from the accused.