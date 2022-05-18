Tamil Nadu

Man arrested for harassing a woman

A 34-year-old man was arrested by the Adambakkam police here for allegedly harassing a 25-year-old woman.

According to the police, J. Chandrahasan followed the victim on a motorbike around a week ago, stopped her near a marriage hall and physically harassed her. Based on the woman’s complaint, the police arrested him and seized his motorcycle.


