Man arrested for harassing a woman
A 34-year-old man was arrested by the Adambakkam police here for allegedly harassing a 25-year-old woman.
According to the police, J. Chandrahasan followed the victim on a motorbike around a week ago, stopped her near a marriage hall and physically harassed her. Based on the woman’s complaint, the police arrested him and seized his motorcycle.
