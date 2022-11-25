  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for gunning down father-in-law

November 25, 2022 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - PUDUKOTTAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 70-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his son-in-law at Vadugapatti village in the district on Friday night. Police gave the name of the deceased as G. Saivaraj.  The Gandarvakottai Police arrested S. Ravichandran (50) on the charge of killing his father-in-law using a double barrel gun at the latter’s house.  Police sources said property earned by Ravichandran was in the name of his wife. The couple were separated for the past two years. A dispute arose last month between Ravichandran and Saivaraj when the former demanded that the property be handed over to him. Sources said Ravichandran went to his father-in-law’s house and allegedly shot him on the head killing him on the spot. The weapon has been seized. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.