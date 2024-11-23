ADVERTISEMENT

Man arrested for growing ganja in his house near Jolarpet

Updated - November 23, 2024 04:54 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The accused, S. Vasanth, claimed he was not aware that growing ganja in his house was an offence

The Hindu Bureau

The ganja plants seized from a 62-year-old man’s residence near Jolarpet town in Tirupattur, Tamil Nadu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 62-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (November 23, 2024) by the Natrampalli Police for allegedly growing ganja in the backyard of his house near Jolarpet town in Tirupattur.

The police said that based on a tip-off to Tirupattur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sheyra Gupta, a search was conducted, during which the police discovered ganja plants that had grown to a height of six to seven feet in the backyard of his house.

The police seized the plants and arrested the man, identified as S. Vasanth.

Vasanth told the police he had been growing the plants in his backyard for several months, and that he had been using fresh ganja leaves in his food as they have medicinal properties. He added that he was not aware that growing ganja in his house was an offence.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that he had been distributing the fresh ganja leaves to some of his friends free of cost. He claimed he had not sold the plants to anyone.

Vasanth was remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a local court in Tirupattur. Further investigation is underway.

