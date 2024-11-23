 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Man arrested for growing ganja in his house near Jolarpet

The accused, S. Vasanth, claimed he was not aware that growing ganja in his house was an offence

Updated - November 23, 2024 04:54 pm IST - TIRUPATTUR

The Hindu Bureau
The ganja plants seized from a 62-year-old man’s residence near Jolarpet town in Tirupattur, Tamil Nadu

The ganja plants seized from a 62-year-old man’s residence near Jolarpet town in Tirupattur, Tamil Nadu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 62-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (November 23, 2024) by the Natrampalli Police for allegedly growing ganja in the backyard of his house near Jolarpet town in Tirupattur.

The police said that based on a tip-off to Tirupattur Superintendent of Police (SP) Sheyra Gupta, a search was conducted, during which the police discovered ganja plants that had grown to a height of six to seven feet in the backyard of his house.

The police seized the plants and arrested the man, identified as S. Vasanth.

Vasanth told the police he had been growing the plants in his backyard for several months, and that he had been using fresh ganja leaves in his food as they have medicinal properties. He added that he was not aware that growing ganja in his house was an offence.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that he had been distributing the fresh ganja leaves to some of his friends free of cost. He claimed he had not sold the plants to anyone.

Vasanth was remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a local court in Tirupattur. Further investigation is underway.

Published - November 23, 2024 04:52 pm IST

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / narcotics & drug trafficking / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.