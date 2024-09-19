Man arrested for growing ganja in his house in Arakkonam

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Thursday by Arakkonam Town police for growing ganja in the backyard of his house in Arakkonam, near Ranipet town.

Police said that based on a tip-off, a search was conducted and they found ganja plants that had grown to a height of six to seven feet in the backyard of his house. Police seized the fresh plants and arrested the man, who was identified as J. Jebakumar.

He told police that he had been growing the plants in his house for several months. During questioning, he said that he had been using the ganja leaves in his food as they have medicinal qualities.

The Arakkonam Town police registered a case and arrested Jebakumar, who was remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a local court in Arakkonam.

Initial inquiries revealed that he had been distributing the fresh ganja leaves to some of his friends free of cost. He said he was not aware that growing ganja was an offence.A probe is underway.

Meanwhile, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) team found 10 kilograms of ganja in two unclaimed baggages on platform one at Arakkonam railway station on Thursday. It was during the surprise check in the Ernakulam Express train the team found ganja that were packed in nine bundles on the platform of the railway station. Later, the team handed over the seized contraband to Narcotic Intelligence Bureau (NIB), Kancheepuram. A probe is underway.