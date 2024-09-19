GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Man arrested for growing ganja in his house in Arakkonam

Published - September 19, 2024 11:45 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau
The Railway Protection Force (RPF) team found 10 kilograms of ganja in two unclaimed baggage on platform one at Arakkonam railway station on Thursday.

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) team found 10 kilograms of ganja in two unclaimed baggage on platform one at Arakkonam railway station on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A 26-year-old man was arrested on Thursday by Arakkonam Town police for growing ganja in the backyard of his house in Arakkonam, near Ranipet town.

Police said that based on a tip-off, a search was conducted and they found ganja plants that had grown to a height of six to seven feet in the backyard of his house. Police seized the fresh plants and arrested the man, who was identified as J. Jebakumar.

He told police that he had been growing the plants in his house for several months. During questioning, he said that he had been using the ganja leaves in his food as they have medicinal qualities.

The Arakkonam Town police registered a case and arrested Jebakumar, who was remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a local court in Arakkonam.

Initial inquiries revealed that he had been distributing the fresh ganja leaves to some of his friends free of cost. He said he was not aware that growing ganja was an offence.A probe is underway.

Meanwhile, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) team found 10 kilograms of ganja in two unclaimed baggages on platform one at Arakkonam railway station on Thursday. It was during the surprise check in the Ernakulam Express train the team found ganja that were packed in nine bundles on the platform of the railway station. Later, the team handed over the seized contraband to Narcotic Intelligence Bureau (NIB), Kancheepuram. A probe is underway.

Published - September 19, 2024 11:45 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.