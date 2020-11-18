Man arrested for entering actor Gautami's house

CHENNAI

18 November 2020 02:27 IST

The Neelankarai police arrested a 28-year-old man, who reportedly sneaked into actor Gautami's house in Kottivakkam on Monday evening.

Police said Pandian of Kottivakkam Kuppam was booked under Sections 511 and 380 of IPC, but was later let off on bail. Police said that Sathish, who is working in her house, noticed someone entering the premises and alerted others. He was secured and handed over to the police.

It was found that Pandian was drunk and had entered the premises to meet his brother, who too was working on the premises.

