Man arrested for cheating landowner

CHENNAI

19 October 2021 01:07 IST

The Central Crime Branch police (CCB) arrested a 48-year-old person, who was reported to be absconding all these days, on charges of cheating a landowner of ₹2.50 crore. The accused was identified as H. Ramakrishnan. A complaint was registered in the Entrustment Document Fraud of CCB by Sucharitha that the accused, who got general power of attorney, sold four plots owned by her near Velachery without informing her.

