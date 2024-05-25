Man arrested for chain snatching in Arakkonam; 11 gold sovereigns recovered

A 36-year-old autorickshaw driver was arrested on Saturday for snatching a gold chain, worth seven sovereigns, from a woman commuter at Arakkonam railway station. Police said the accused has been identified as B. Nagaraj, a native of Pattabiram near Avadi in Chennai.

On May 11, M. Abirami, 42, had been returning in a suburban train to her relative’s house in Avadi after visiting a Murugan temple in Tiruttani. She had been lying on her seat when the train halted near the Arakkonam railway station due to a signal issue. This is when Nagaraj snatched her gold chain and ran out of the vehicle.

Immediately, with the help of other commuters, Abirami alerted the railway police at the station, which formed a special team to nab the culprit.

Nagaraj was caught loitering in the railway station’s platform, by a few beat police personnel. He was taken to the station where he admitted to the crime. The police recovered 11 sovereigns of gold jewellery from his hideout in the area.

A case was registered. He is lodged at the sub-jail in the town. Further investigation is on, the police said.