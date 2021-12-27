Man arrested for blackmail in Chennai

The Greater Chennai Police have arrested an event manager for blackmailing a 21-year-old woman, who was pursuing a career in modelling.

The police said the accused, Ranjith, 26, of Krishnapuram in Tiruppur district, approached her, claiming that he would get her an opportunity to act in films. When she did not respond, Ranjith contacted her from another number, impersonating a woman. He asked her to send her photographs, saying it would help her modelling career. Falling for this, the victim sent her photographs to him. Ranjith edited the images and threatened her that he would share them on social media if she refused his demands.

The victim’s father lodged a complaint with the Kolathur police. Ranjith, who was staying in Perumbakkam, was remanded in judicial custody.