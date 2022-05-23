Man arrested for allegedly threatening real estate firm
The Mylapore police have filed a FIR against six persons and arrested Kevin of Anna Nagar, on a complaint claiming they threatened to malign Ramajayam, the founder and managing director of G Square, a real estate company.
The FIR was registered on Saturday on a complaint from G Square’s chief compliance officer V. Purushotham Kumar had claimed Kevin had threatened to publish false news against the company if they did not pay a bribe.
A senior officer said the police had filed FIR against Kevin and others under five sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
