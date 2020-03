MYSURU

08 March 2020 01:11 IST

A 38-year-old man was arrested by the Mysuru City police while transporting deer antlers through a flight to Hyderabad.

Karthik Reddy, a native of Tamil Nadu, was caught at the Mysuru airport before he boarded an Indigo Airlines flight. A resident of Chengalpattu district, Reddy told the police that he found broken pieces of antlers on a roadside.

