Tamil Nadu

Man arrested, deer antlers seized

A 38-year-old man was arrested by the Mysuru City police while transporting deer antlers through a flight to Hyderabad.

Karthik Reddy, a native of Tamil Nadu, was caught at the Mysuru airport before he boarded an Indigo Airlines flight. A resident of Chengalpattu district, Reddy told the police that he found broken pieces of antlers on a roadside.

