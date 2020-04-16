Tamil Nadu

Man admitted to isolation ward in Villupuram dies

A 55-year-year-old man admitted to the isolation ward at the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital (VGMCH), with COVID-19 like symptoms, died on Wednesday night. His test results are awaited. Sources in the Health Department said the deceased, a resident of Paanampet was admitted to a private hospital in Villupuram with fever and difficulty in breathing on Wednesday evening.

He was immediately referred to VGMCH at Mundiyambakkam where he died while undergoing treatment. Throat swab samples were lifted from him and sent for laboratory analysis for COVID-19. The results are awaited. His body was kept in the mortuary and is yet to be handed over to his relatives.


