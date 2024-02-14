Man accused of running over Andhra Pradesh constable surrenders at Villupuram court

February 14, 2024 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

One of the key accused persons in the killing of an armed reserve constable of the Andhra Pradesh State Anti-Red Sanders Task Force on February 6, 2024, surrendered before a local court in Villupuram on Wednesday, February 14..

The man was identified as Raman of Milnilavur village in Kalvarayan Hills in Kallakurichi district. He was one of the eight accused persons in the case registered by the K.V. Palli police station. The incident took place near Chinnepalle on the KV Palle - Sundupalle forest road in Andhra Pradesh

Following a tip-off about the movement of red sanders smuggling operatives, 10 personnel of the Task Force from Tirupati who were patrolling the stretch near Chinnepalle, tried to stop a speeding car. However, the car carrying the contraband along with three people inside it, knocked down constable Ganesh, who succumbed to injuries while on the way to hospital.

Police sources said Raman surrendered before the Judicial Magistrate Court - II in Villupuram. The court sent him to 15 days of judicial custody.

