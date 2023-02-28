ADVERTISEMENT

Man accused of murder suffers bullet injury after Madurai police fire at him

February 28, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The police said the firing was in “self defence” as the accused person had attacked a policeman with a knife during the course of an investigation

The Hindu Bureau

Police personnel deployed outside Government Rajaji Hospital where the murder accused, Vinod Kumar, who was shot at by Madurai City Police, has been admitted on February 28, 2023 | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

A man accused in a murder case, Vinod Kumar, suffered a bullet injury on his right leg, when a team of Madurai City Police opened fire at him in “self defence” near Vandiyur in the early hours of Tuesday.

Kumar has been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment.

ALSO READ
Antisocial element shot at by Madurai police

Police said Vinod Kumar, who has a history-sheet, was the prime accused in the February 22 murder of G. Balamurugan (29), in Valar Nagar in Madurai. The Mattuthavani police had nabbed him, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

During the interrogation, he had reportedly revealed that he had hidden a knife, and used it to murder Balamurugan somewhere near Vandiyur.

A team of police personnel took him to the spot to recover the weapon. According to police, he took out the knife and suddenly attacked a policeman, Saravanakumar, with it. Both the policeman and Vinod Kumar were injured in the tussle, but Kumar continued to try and attack other police personnel. In retaliation, police say they fired at him.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US