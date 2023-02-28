HamberMenu
Man accused of murder suffers bullet injury after Madurai police fire at him

The police said the firing was in “self defence” as the accused person had attacked a policeman with a knife during the course of an investigation

February 28, 2023 12:17 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Police personnel deployed outside Government Rajaji Hospital where the murder accused, Vinod Kumar, who was shot at by Madurai City Police, has been admitted on February 28, 2023

Police personnel deployed outside Government Rajaji Hospital where the murder accused, Vinod Kumar, who was shot at by Madurai City Police, has been admitted on February 28, 2023 | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

A man accused in a murder case, Vinod Kumar, suffered a bullet injury on his right leg, when a team of Madurai City Police opened fire at him in “self defence” near Vandiyur in the early hours of Tuesday.

Kumar has been admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment.

Police said Vinod Kumar, who has a history-sheet, was the prime accused in the February 22 murder of G. Balamurugan (29), in Valar Nagar in Madurai. The Mattuthavani police had nabbed him, in the early hours of Tuesday.

During the interrogation, he had reportedly revealed that he had hidden a knife, and used it to murder Balamurugan somewhere near Vandiyur.

A team of police personnel took him to the spot to recover the weapon. According to police, he took out the knife and suddenly attacked a policeman, Saravanakumar, with it. Both the policeman and Vinod Kumar were injured in the tussle, but Kumar continued to try and attack other police personnel. In retaliation, police say they fired at him.

