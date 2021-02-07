Man accused of marrying minor ends life in police station

A 27-year-old man, brought to the police station for inquiry, allegedly jumped to death from the Jambunathapuram police Station, near Thuraiyur, on Saturday.
According to sources, M. Prasanth, of Thathampatti, near Musiri, had “married” a 16-year-old girl in 2018 and they were living in Tiruppur. Objecting to their minor daughter’s marriage, the girl’s parents lodged a complaint against Prasanth in 2018 alleging that he abducted and sexually assaulted their daughter.
POCSO Act
The Musiri All-Women police had brought him to the police station for inquiry on Saturday. Since the girl was said to be a minor when she was allegedly abducted, the police decided to arrest him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act). As he was being detained in the police station, Prasanth climbed up to the top of the building and jumped.
He was rushed to the Government Hospital in Thuraiyur and then referred to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Tiruchi, where doctors declared him brought dead. His body was sent for a post-mortem examination.
On information, Inspector General of Police H.M. Jayaram and senior officials conducted an enquiry.
Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.
