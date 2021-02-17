Man accused of beheading history-sheeter killed in ‘encounter’ near Panruti

Krishna, 31, the main accused in the beheading of a history-sheeter K. Veera alias Veerangan late on Tuesday, was killed in an alleged police encounter at Kumudiyankuppam near Panruti on Wednesday morning. The ‘encounter’ in ‘self-defence’ took place in the Pudupettai police station limits.
Cuddalore Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav said the police had tracked four of the accused, including Krishna, within few hours of the beheading incident. “A police team brought Krishna to Kumudiyankuppam to recover the weapons used in the murder when he assaulted Deepan, a Sub-Inspector, with a sickle on his ankle and hand. The SI in self-defence opened fire on Krishna,” Mr. Abhinav said.
Police said Veerangan, who owned a fruit shop in Cuddalore, was the main accused in the murder of one Satish Kumar in 2014. He had several cases against him.
On Tuesday night, Veerangan was returning home on his two-wheeler when a 10-member gang waylaid and hacked him to death. The gang decapitated Veerangan and dumped the head in front of the house of Satish Kumar at Kuppankulam.
Police said that it was a ‘revenge killing’ organised by Krishna. He had hatched the plan to eliminate Veerangan to avenge the murder of his cousin Satish Kumar.
Further investigations are on.
