Man accused in abduction of realtor in Villupuram, detained under Goondas Act

A 47-year-old man, arrested by the Villupuram police in connection with the abduction of a Chennai-based realtor, was detained under the Goondas Act, based on an order issued by District Collector A. Annadurai.

Police sources said Senthil of Kangeyam in Tirupur district was arrested in April for kidnapping Sivan, a realtor from Chennai. He was lodged in the Cuddalore Central Prison. In order to prevent further crimes, Villupuram Superintendent of Police S. Radhakrishnan recommended that the Goondas Act be invoked against him.

Mr. Annadurai ordered his detention under the Goondas Act.