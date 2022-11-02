Mamata meets Stalin in Chennai

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M.K. Stalin with Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday and invited him to visit her State. Mr. Stalin said he had accepted her invitation.

“It is a matter of honour that she had visited Chennai in the past and inaugurated the statue of Kalaignar at the Murasoli office,” he said, adding that Wednesday’s visit was a courtesy call. They did not discuss politics or election-related issues.

Ms. Banerjee also said politics did not figure at the meeting.

She was in Chennai in connection with the family function of Manipur Governor L. Ganesan, who is also in charge of West Bengal. “How can I leave Chennai without meeting Mr. Stalin,” she asked.

She refused to comment on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and the Tamil Nadu government’s differences with Governor R.N. Ravi.